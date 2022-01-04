Keybank National Association OH Has $26.05 Million Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Preformed Line Products worth $26,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLPC stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $302.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

