Keybank National Association OH Has $40.77 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.82 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.06.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.