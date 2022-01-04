Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $461.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

