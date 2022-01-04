Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,722 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $43,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

NYSE ETN opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

