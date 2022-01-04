Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,237 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

