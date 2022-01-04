KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 147193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

