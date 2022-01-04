Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Up 100.6% in December

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the November 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.5 days.

OTCMKTS KYYWF traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.