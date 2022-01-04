Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the November 30th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVSA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 294,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 86,096 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,583. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

