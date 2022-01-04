Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNBWY opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68. Kirin has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Kirin will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

