Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 138.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

KRG stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

