Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.65 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $58.19 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,763,288,733 coins and its circulating supply is 2,559,107,867 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

