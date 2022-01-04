Klever (KLV) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $114.65 million and $1.11 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klever has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08066696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,233.73 or 0.99773519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

