Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.46. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

