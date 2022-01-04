Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $10.89. Koss shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 509,056 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a PE ratio of 394.67 and a beta of -2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.43%.

In other news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Koss in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Koss by 897.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

