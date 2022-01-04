Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Landec in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

