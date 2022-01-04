Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives $22.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

A number of research firms have commented on LABP. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

LABP stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.