Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the November 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. 33,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,227. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

