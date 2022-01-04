Lattice Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.34 or 0.08173142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,658.06 or 1.00081069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.