Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

LAZ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

