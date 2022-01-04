Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £3,169.38 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,270.83).
Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,268.21).
LON LGEN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 304.50 ($4.10). 13,390,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,271. The company has a market capitalization of £18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.51. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.10 ($4.11).
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
