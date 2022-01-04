Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £3,169.38 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,270.83).

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,268.21).

LON LGEN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 304.50 ($4.10). 13,390,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,271. The company has a market capitalization of £18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.51. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 243.20 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.10 ($4.11).

A number of research firms have commented on LGEN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.35) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 335 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.24) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 329 ($4.43).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.