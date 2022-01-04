Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

