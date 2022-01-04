Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,104. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

