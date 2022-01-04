LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by CLSA to “Buy”

CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 355.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 24.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 220,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

