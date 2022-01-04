Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Down 3.1%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. 72,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 398,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGD. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 983,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,822.07.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.