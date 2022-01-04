Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.78

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 244138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The company has a market cap of $875.45 million, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.