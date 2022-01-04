Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $252.82 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $253.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

