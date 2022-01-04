Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,833 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 90,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 533,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.