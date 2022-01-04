Lincoln National Corp Has $449,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.