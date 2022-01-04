Lincoln National Corp Has $479,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $379.87 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.18 and its 200-day moving average is $347.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

