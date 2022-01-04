Lincoln National Corp Purchases 964 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,396,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

