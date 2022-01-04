LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $11,305.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

