Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,479. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

