Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of NYSE:LAC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,479. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
