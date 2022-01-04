Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

LOCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOCL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

