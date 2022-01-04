Longitude Cayman Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Invitae accounts for about 1.9% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invitae worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Invitae by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 130,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

