Longitude Cayman Ltd. Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 83.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $11,544,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 52.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

