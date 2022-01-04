Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target Increased to CHF 900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.50.

LZAGY traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,774. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

