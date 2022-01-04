Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 664.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335,931 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

