Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $41.60 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

