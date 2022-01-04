Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $75.66 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,746,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,851 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Shares of PYPL opened at $191.72 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

