Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 66,261 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,261 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

