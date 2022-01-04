Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

NYSE LOW opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

