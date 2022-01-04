LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 55,583 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

