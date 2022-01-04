LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

