LSV Asset Management Sells 2,300 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Escalade were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 110.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Escalade by 795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 15.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

