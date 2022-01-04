MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $597.37 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.