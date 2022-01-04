MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

