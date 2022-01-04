MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

MLM stock opened at $439.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.64 and a 52 week high of $445.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

