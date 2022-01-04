MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

