MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $387.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.