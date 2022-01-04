Maker Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $6.15 billion worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,381.65 or 0.05161998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 986,326 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.